Allu Arjun, who was last seen in the blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule, is now working on his next project, tentatively titled AA22xA6, directed by Atlee. Just a day ago, the makers of the upcoming film, Sun Pictures, officially confirmed Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone as the female lead, sparking excitement among fans. Amid this buzz, Allu Arjun was spotted arriving in Mumbai. In videos shared by fan pages and paparazzi handles, the Telugu superstar can be seen at the Mumbai airport, dressed in an all-black ensemble and black sunglasses. He is seen waving at the photographers gathered outside. Could his arrival in Mumbai hint at more updates on AA22xA6? ‘AA22XA6’: Deepika Padukone Joins Cast of Allu Arjun’s Upcoming Film Directed by Atlee – Watch Announcement Video.

Allu Arjun Clicked at Mumbai Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzzzooka Prime (@buzzzookaprime)

