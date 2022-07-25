TJ Gnanavel is popularly known for his directorial Jai Bhim that starred Suriya in the lead. The ace filmmaker is set to make his debut in Hindi Cinema with the film titled Dosa King. The drama-thriller is inspired by Jeevajothi Santhakumar’s life. The film is produced under the banner of Junglee Pictures. 7 Reasons Why We Have Fallen in Love With Jai Bhim.

TJ Gnanavel To Direct Dosa King

We are delighted to partner with the critically acclaimed director, TJ Gnanavel on our upcoming epic thriller drama, Dosa King! Excited for this creative association as we bring this extraordinary story of Jeevajothi Santhakumar vs The Dosa King. #DosaKing @tjgnan pic.twitter.com/AixiHqvk6k — Junglee Pictures (@JungleePictures) July 25, 2022

