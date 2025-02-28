Tamil film Kudumbasthan released in the theatres on January 24, 2025. The comedy-drama directed by Rajeshwar Kalisamy opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. K Manikandan, best known for his performance in Jai Bhim, stars in the lead role alongside Saanve Megghana. It also features R Sundarrajan, Guru Somasundaram, Kudassanad Kanakam, and Nivedita Rajappan in key roles. After a strong theatrical run, the movie is now preparing for its OTT release. However, there is a slight delay. Kudumbasthan, which was earlier scheduled to make its digital debut on ZEE5 on February 28, will now arrive on the platform on March 7. ‘Bottle Radha’ OTT Release Date: Here’s How To Watch Guru Somasundaram and Sanchana Natarajan’s Tamil Comedy Film Online!.

‘Kudumbasthan’ To Stream on ZEE5 Starting March 7?

Tamil film #Kudumbasthan is expected to premiere on ZEE5 on March 7th. pic.twitter.com/sNTvNq0yzN — Streaming Updates (@OTTSandeep) February 28, 2025

