A controversy erupted during the "Bhimanagari Utsav" event organised in Agra on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti after BJP MLA Poornprakash Mehra raised slogans of "Radhe-Radhe" ahead of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s arrival. The incident reportedly angered several attendees, who objected to the religious chant and demanded that slogans like "Jai Bhim" be raised instead. Tensions briefly flared at the venue as people accused the legislator of attempting to "saffronise" the event, which was meant to commemorate Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's birth anniversary. Protesters emphasised that the function was secular and should remain focused on Ambedkar's ideology and social justice, not religious overtones. Event organisers and local officials stepped in to calm the situation, and the event continued without further disruptions.

‘Radhe-Radhe’ Slogans by BJP MLA Spark Protest in Agra

यूपी : आगरा में अंबेडकर जयंती पर "भीमनगरी उत्सव" का आयोजन हुआ। CM योगी के आने से पहले BJP विधायक पूर्णप्रकाश मेहरा ने "राधे–राधे" के जयकारे लगाए। इस पर लोग भड़क गए। जय भीम बोलने के लिए कहा। बोले– कार्यक्रम का भगवाकरण नहीं होंगे देंगे। जैसे–तैसे मामला शांत हुआ।@madanjournalist pic.twitter.com/ZkTj4uLncd — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 15, 2025

