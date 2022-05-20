As Jr NTR turns a year older today (May 20), fans as well as celebs, have been showering love on the actor since morning. However, it's the birthday boy's RRR co-star, Ram Charan's wish for NTR that's super endearing. As Charan took to his social media and wished Tarak with a heartfelt note and a priceless photo. Jr NTR Birthday Special: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About the RRR Star That We Bet You Didn’t Know!

Check It Out:

Brother, co-star, friend … I don’t think words can define who you are to me @tarak9999 ! I will always always cherish what we have 🤗 Happy Birthday ! pic.twitter.com/CPHDUEzf6m — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 20, 2022

