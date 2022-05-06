The trailer of Tamil film Kadamaiyai Sei is out! Starring SJ Suryah and Yashika Anand as the leads, the video is high on drama, action and revenge. Suryah in the movie plays the role of a watchman. Mottai Rajendran, Seshu, Rajasimman, and Vincent Ashokan can also be seen playing key roles in the film. All in all, this one looks entertaining. Mark Antony: Vishal, SJ Suryah-Starrer Goes on Floors! (View Pics).

Watch Trailer:

