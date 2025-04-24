Chiyaan Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran was released in theatres on March 27, 2025. The Tamil action-crime film, written and directed by SU Arun Kumar, also features Dushara Vijayan, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Prudhvi Raj in key roles. The movie, which marked Vikram's 62nd film, received positive reviews from both audiences and critics. After a successful theatrical run, the Tamil film has finally made its way to OTT. Yes, you heard that right! Veera Dheera Sooran is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video as of Thursday, April 24. The movie can be streamed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’ Movie Review: Chiyaan Vikram Ignites the Screen in This Well-Made, Gripping Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Veera Dheera Sooran’ OTT Update

View this post on Instagram

