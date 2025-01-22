Chiyaan Vikram is all set to make his comeback with Veera Dheera Sooran. It was earlier revealed that the Tamil film will be released in two parts, with the second part debuting in theatres first. In the latest update, the makers announced a release date for the upcoming film. Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran is set to hit theatres on March 27, 2025. The announcement was made along with a fresh poster from the film. Directed by SU Arun Kumar (Chittha fame), the upcoming Tamil film features SJ Suryah and Dushara Vijayan and marks the Tamil debut of Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu. ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’ Teaser: Chiyaan Vikram Goes Pakka Mass in This Action-Entertainer, Also Watch Out for SJ Suryah and Suraj Venjaramoodu! (Watch Video).

Vikram’s ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’ To Release on March 27, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikram (@the_real_chiyaan)

