Veteran Kaikala Satyanarayana, who is fondly known as Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma, passed away on December 23. He breathed his last at his residence in Hyderabad. Chiranjeeevi mourned the demise of the veteran Tollywood actor. He shared a few pictures and penned an emotional note on Twitter in which he mentioned about the legend’s contribution to Telugu Cinema and much more. Kaikala Satyanarayana Dies at 87: Veteran Telugu Actor Was Known for His Roles in Thandri Kodukula Challenge, Narasimhudu, Maharshi Among Others.

Chiranjeevi Remembers Kaikala Satyanarayana

Rest in peace Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma Sri Kaikala Satyanarayana garu 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SBhoGATr0y — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 23, 2022

