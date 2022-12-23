Kaikala Satyanarayana breathed his last at his Hyderabad residence on Friday (December 23) morning. Aged 87, the veteran Telugu actor has acted in more than 800 films in a career spanning more than six decades. He was popularly known for his roles in films such as Thandri Kodukula Challenge, Narasimhudu, Maharshi and more. Lohithaswa, Veteran Kannada Actor, Dies at 80.

Kaikala Satyanarayana Passes Away

