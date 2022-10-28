Kaiyum Kalavum is a web series by Karthik Subbaraj and his production house, Stone Bench Productions. Written and directed by Roju, the show is produced by Kalyan Subramanian and has cinematography by Sandeep V Vijay. Sundharamurthy KS has composed the songs for the series, which will release on November 4 on Sony LIV. SonyLIV Unveils Slate of Originals: Sudhir Mishra, Karthik Subbaraj to Helm Projects.

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)