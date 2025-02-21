Bottle Radha, the Tamil movie starring Guru Somasundaram, has made its OTT debut! Directed by Dhinakaran Sivalingam, the comedy-drama received mixed response responses from audiences and critics. Produced by Pa Ranjith and TN Arunbalaji, the movie also features Sanchana Natarajan and John Vijay in key roles. Amid much anticipation, the Tamil film has finally made its digital debut. In case you missed watching Bottle Radha in theatres, let us inform you that the movie was made available for streaming on Aha Tamil starting today (February 21). Malavika Mohanan Lauds Pa Ranjith’s Vision in ‘Thangalaan’, Advocates for Directors Who Break Female Stereotypes.

