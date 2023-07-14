Kasargold is the upcoming Malayalam film starring Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne and Vinayakan in the leading roles. The makers have dropped the film’s teaser and it shows how the dynamic of friendship changes over the course of time due to greed. The teaser offers action and loads of drama. This film is written and directed by Mridul Nair. Varshangalkku Shesham: Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly in Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Sixth Directorial Project!

Watch The Teaser Of Kasargold Below:

