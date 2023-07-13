Vineeth Sreenivasan has announced his sixth directorial project and this Malayalam film has been titled as Varshangalkku Shesham. The film is written and helmed by him and it features an ensemble cast. Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Neeraj Madhav among others would be seen in this upcoming flick. Vineeth too would be seen in this film that is produced by Merryland Cinemas. Vineeth Sreenivasan to Direct Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan and Nivin Pauly in His Next, Film Inspired by Mohanlal and Sreenivasan's Early Years in Chennai - Reports.

Varshangalkku Shesham Cast

