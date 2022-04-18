Indian swimmer Vedaant Madhavan, son of actor R Madhavan, has bagged a gold medal at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. There are many who showered congratulatory messages for the young lad on social media. Keerthy Suresh too congratulated Vedaant and his family on social media.

Keerthy Suresh’s Post For Vedaant Madhavan

Kudos to the champion @VedaantMadhavan 👏🏻 Your achievement is an inspiration to all !! Congratulations to the proud father, Maddy @ActorMadhavan sir 😊❤️ pic.twitter.com/EVW5dV9yUe — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) April 18, 2022

