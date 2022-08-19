Makers of Nikhil Siddharth starrer Karthikeya 2 release a high on energy devotional song titled 'Krishna Trance' on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami 2022. The song is full of Sanskrit chanting and dubstep beats and celebrates Lord Krishna to say the least. Meanwhile, Karthikeya 2 has picked up at the box office thanks to word-of-mouth publicity. Karthikeya 2 Trailer: Nikhil Siddhartha Is on an Adventure to Unleash the Truth of Lord Krishna (Watch Video).

Krishna Trance Lyrical Video

