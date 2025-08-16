Devotees in India and abroad are celebrating Krishna Janmashtami 2025, the birth of Lord Krishna today, August 16. While Krishna Janmashtami celebrations are underway nationwide, people can tune in to watch Krishna Janmashtami from Dwarka. The Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat's Dwarka will start Krishna Janmashtami celebrations from 11:30 PM onwards. People can watch the live streaming of Krishna Janmashtami celebrations from Dwarka below as devotees celebrate the Lord Krishna's birth at Dwarkadhish temple with midnight aartis, devotional bhajans and rasleela performances. Stay tuned as the Dwarkadhish temple will begin Krishna Janmashtami celebrations soon. Krishna Janmashtami 2025: PM Narendra Modi Greets Everyone on Janmashtami; Calls It Festival of Faith.

Watch Live Streaming of Krishna Janmashtami Celebrations from Dwarkadhish Temple Below

