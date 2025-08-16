Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a beautiful sand sculpture at Puri Beach in Odisha to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. On Krishna Janmashtami 2025, Sudarsan Pattnaik took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the stunning artwork, which shows a photo of Lord Krishna. Sharing a picture of the sand art, Sudarsan Pattnaik wrote, "#JaiShreeKrishna #Happyjanmashtami2025". Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Janmashtami and called it a sacred festival of faith. "Heartfelt Janmashtami greetings to all countrymen. May this sacred festival of faith, joy, and enthusiasm infuse new energy and zeal into your lives. Jai Shri Krishna!" the post read. Krishna Janmashtami 2025: PM Narendra Modi Greets Everyone on Janmashtami; Calls It Festival of Faith.

Krishna Janmashtami 2025 Sand Art by Sudarsan Pattnaik

