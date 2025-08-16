The Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura will witness the colours of devotion, faith, and joy today, August 16, as devotees join the Krishna Janmashtami 2025 celebrations. Thousands have flocked to the Shri Krishna Janmbhoomi temple (Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple) to celebrate Lord Krishna's birth in Mathura. The vibrant Janmashtami celebrations in Mathura will feature midnight aartis and devotional bhajans as devotees rejoice in Lord Krishna's divine birth. Scroll below to watch live streaming of Krishna Janmashtami celebrations from Mathura as devotees observe Lord Krishna's birthday with pomp and devotion at Shri Krishna Janmbhoomi Temple on the occasion of Gokulashtami. Krishna Janmashtami 2025 Date in India: Know Gokulashtami Puja Rituals, History and Significance To Celebrate Lord Krishna’s Birthday.

Watch Live Streaming as Devotees Celebrate Lord Krishna’s Birth at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple

