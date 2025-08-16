People across the country are celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna today, August 16. While many will celebrate Krishna Janmashtami 2025 by breaking the Dahi Handi, others will visit temples to observe the Gokulashtami festival. Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura is among the most famous places where Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated with great pomp and devotion. Vrindavan is the birthplace and childhood home of Lord Krishna. Several temples in Vrindavan will host live streaming of Janmashtami celebrations. Scroll below to watch online darshan and take part in Janmashtami mahotsav, which will be streamed at 9 PM from Prem Mandir in Vrindavan, Bhakti Mandir from Shri Kripalu Dham, and Kirti Mandir in Barsana. Krishna Janmashtami 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Extends Janmashtami Greetings, Says ‘Lord Krishna Showed Path of Following Duties According to Righteousnes.

Watch Krishna Janmashtami's Celebrations from Vrindavan Live Here

