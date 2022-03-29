Amazon Prime Video announced the list of Malayalam films that are all set to be streamed on its platform. It includes Kunchacko Boban’s Pada, Tovino Thomas’ Naradan and Shane Nigam’s Veyil. Pada will premiere on March 30, Naradan on April 8 and Veyil on April 15.

Malayalam Movies ‘Fresh On Prime’

watch Shane Nigam and Shine Tom Chacko, in Sarath Menon’s Veyil 💫#FreshOnPrime pic.twitter.com/0JiKaniB8r — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 29, 2022

watch Kunchacko Boban, Joju George, Vinayakan and Dileesh Pothan, in Kamal K.M’s Pada ✊🏻#FreshOnPrime pic.twitter.com/6Iannm32vv — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 29, 2022

