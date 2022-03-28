Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh are currently busy with the sports action drama, Liger, which is set to be released in August this year. But before that, the duo has shared that they would be teaming up for another mass entertainer after Liger. The official announcement on the details of this project will be revealed tomorrow, March 29.

Vijay Deverakonda And Puri Jagannadh

A new MISSION is ready to take off. The Destructive Combo 💥@TheDeverakonda - #PuriJagannadh Next Mission Launch on 𝟐𝟗 - 𝟎𝟑 - 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 ⏳14:20 HOURS Stay FOCUSED 💥@Charmmeofficial @PuriConnects pic.twitter.com/f1oXvrU8Bk — Puri Connects (@PuriConnects) March 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)