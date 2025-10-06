Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s car was involved in a minor accident in Telangana’s Jogulamba Gadwal district on Monday. According to reports, the incident took place near Undavalli when the actor was returning to Hyderabad from Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh. His Lexus reportedly collided with a Bolero that made a sudden right turn, resulting in minor damage to the vehicle. Sources confirm that Vijay was inside the car at the time of the mishap but escaped without any injuries. After the collision, the actor stepped out of his car and continued his journey in a friend’s vehicle. Police officials said the accident was minor, and no injuries were reported from either side. The incident occurred a day after Vijay Deverakonda and his family visited the Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Prasanthi Nilayam ashram in Puttaparthi.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Car Meets With Accident – Watch Video

VIDEO | Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s car was involved in a minor accident in Jogulamba Gadwal district, Telangana. The actor was unharmed. The incident occurred while he was returning to Hyderabad from Puttaparthi in neighboring Andhra Pradesh, when another vehicle… pic.twitter.com/vSTKKIUkNv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 6, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (PTI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

