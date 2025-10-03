Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's rumoured romance has always been a hot topic of discussion among fans. According to a report in M9 News, the duo got engaged at a private ceremony on Friday (October 3) night, which was attended only by family members and close friends. Reports also stated that the couple is planning to get married in February 2026. As the ceremony happened behind closed doors, no photos and videos have been released to the media, and details have been kept under wraps until the couple make an official announcement. Is Rashmika Mandanna Engaged to Vijay Deverakonda? Diamond Ring at Airport Sparks Buzz Ahead of SIIMA 2025 Dubai As She Stuns in Champagne Saree on the Red Carpet (Watch Video).

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Engaged?

Heartfelt congratulations Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika 💍 A wonderful journey begins 🥳🥳#NewBeginnings — M9 NEWS (@M9News_) October 3, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

