Ahead of Liger's release in theatres on August 25, Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda were seen in Uttar Pradesh promoting the flick. While it was Vijay who was seen in grey co-ord set, the actress on the other hand, opted for a flowy red salwar-suit in which she looked pretty. Fashion done right! Liger also has a special appearance by Mike Tyson. Liger Stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday Gorge on Gujarati Thali in Ahmedabad During Their Film's Promotions (View Pics).

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda:

