Ayesha Khan, who recently appeared on the reality show Bigg Boss 17, is collaborating with Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan for their upcoming Telugu film, Lucky Baskhar. The movie, which promises to be an entertainer, had its first look revealed recently on Instagram. Khan, who gained fame for her connection with Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, is set to appear in a significant role in Dulquer Salman, Meenakshi Chaudhary-starrer. Lucky Baskhar: Dulquer Salmaan Unveils First Look of Film As He Completes 12 Years in Industry (View Pic).

Ayesha Khan In Lucky Baskhar

Ayesha Khan has joined the cast of Dulquer Salmaan's #LuckyBaskhar!! pic.twitter.com/LThtPez7II — MalayalamReview (@MalayalamReview) February 26, 2024

