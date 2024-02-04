Malayalam cinema star Dulquer Salmaan has announced his next film, Lucky Baskhar, which celebrates 12 years of his journey in the film industry. The movie will be directed by Venky Atluri and backed by Sithara Entertainment in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinemas. Dulquer shared the first look and title of the film on X on Saturday.b"Celebrating twelve years of my magical journey in Cinema, here's presenting the first look of our very ambitious #LuckyBaskhar. #LuckyBaskharFirstLook. Story unfolds in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil & Hindi at the theatres near you, soon!" the actor wrote in his post. King of Kotha Trailer: Dulquer Salmaan Is ‘People’s Hero’ in This Mass Glimpse Also Featuring Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod (Watch Video).

Dulquer, son of Malayalam superstar Mammootty, made his debut with Second Show in 2012. He has since starred in films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages, such as Ustad Hotel, O Kadhal Kanmani, Sita Ramam, and Karwaan. King Of Kotha: Dulquer Salmaan Thanks Audience for Showering Love on His Movie, Says 'Big Hug to Each One of You'.

The actor's last big-screen release was the action drama King of Kotha, which marked his foray as a producer via Wayfarer Films.