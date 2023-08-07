Maaveeran, which is titled as Mahaveerudu in Telugu, had released in theatres on July 14. The superhero film directed by Madonne Ashwin stars Sivakarthikeyan and Aditi Shankar in the leading roles. This film that had opened to positive response from the audience is now all set to be streamed on Prime Video. Maaveeran will hit the streaming giant on August 11. Maaveeran Box Office Collection Day 1: Sivakarthikeyan's Movie Earns Rs 7.60 Crore In Tamil Nadu - Reports.

Maaveeran On Prime

watch Sathya, a timid cartoonist transform into a fearless hero and take over the world! ⚡️#MaaveeranOnPrime, Aug 11 pic.twitter.com/wgUHTaacLQ — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 7, 2023

