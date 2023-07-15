Sivakarthikeyan's highly anticipated fantasy film Maaveeran made a strong debut at the box office on its first day of release. According to reports, the movie has garnered an impressive estimated collection of approximately Rs 7.60 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. Despite facing tough competition from Hollywood's blockbuster Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1, starring Tom Cruise, Maaveeran managed to hold its ground and attract a significant audience. Maaveeran Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Sivakarthikeyan's Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?
Check Out The News Here:
#Maaveeran day 1 TN gross is 7.60 cr. Despite early morning shows and being a non-holiday, the film has still managed to resister a solid opening. #Sivakarthikeyan https://t.co/7AoeyLRN3q
— Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) July 15, 2023
