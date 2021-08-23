The much-awaited trailer of Telugu film Maestro is finally out! After looking at the glimpse, the film promises one crazy and intriguing ride. Helmed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the South film is a remake of Bollywood's AndhaDhun. The trailer sees Nithiin, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nabha Natesh giving superb performances. The movie releases on Disney+ Hotstar soon!

Watch Maestro Trailer:

