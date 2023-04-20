Akhil Akkineni’s transformation for the upcoming movie Agent has left everyone mighty impressed. He is flaunting his ripped physical and long tresses for director Surrender Reddy’s spy action thriller. Mahesh Babu shared a tweet praising the trailer and also the lead actor’s fit and fab avatar. He wrote, “Stunning transformation @AkhilAkkineni8!!” The actor responded saying, “Our whole team is greatfull for your words. Really means a lot to us.” Agent Trailer Out! Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, and Dino Morea Starrer Promises a High-Octane Actioner (Watch Video).

Mahesh Babu On Agent

Thank you Mahesh anna ! Our whole team is greatfull for your words. Really means a lot to us. 🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️ — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) April 20, 2023

Akhil Akkineni

