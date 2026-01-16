Kalamkaval, Mollywood superstar Mammootty’s latest film, arrived in theatres on December 5, 2025. The movie is helmed by debutant director Jithin K Jose. Kalamkaval opened to highly positive reviews from both audiences and critics, making it a commercial success at the box office. The film has collected INR 82 crore globally. Kalamkaval is finally available for digital streaming. The movie is currently streaming on the OTT platform Sony LIV after a 40-day theatrical run. It is available for streaming in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. 'Kalamkaval' Movie Review: Mammootty’s Chilling Transformation Powers This Dark, Real-Life Inspired Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

