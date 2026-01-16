Kalamkaval, Mollywood superstar Mammootty’s latest film, arrived in theatres on December 5, 2025. The movie is helmed by debutant director Jithin K Jose. Kalamkaval opened to highly positive reviews from both audiences and critics, making it a commercial success at the box office. The film has collected INR 82 crore globally. Kalamkaval is finally available for digital streaming. The movie is currently streaming on the OTT platform Sony LIV after a 40-day theatrical run. It is available for streaming in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. 'Kalamkaval' Movie Review: Mammootty’s Chilling Transformation Powers This Dark, Real-Life Inspired Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).
‘Kalamkaval’ OTT Release Update!
Stanley Das is coming!
Witness Mammootty like never before in #Kalamkaval, streaming from Jan 16, only on Sony LIV.#Mammootty @mammukka
#Vinayakan #MammoottyKampany #JithinKJose @SamadTruth
#WayfarerFilms #TruthGlobalFilms #KalamkavalOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/ZGXIZhV3EG
— Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 11, 2026
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)