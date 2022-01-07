Several Twitter users are miffed with the latest cover story on Kerala's most popular women magazine, Vanitha. Netizens have slammed the mag for churning an issue featuring actor Dileep, who is accused of being the brain behind kidnapping and assaulting a female actor. On the cover, we get to see Dileep as an example of a family man. Actors, journos are super irked with the magazine and have called it out for setting a wrong example. Check out the reactions below.

Sneha Koshy

Women in Cinema Collective actors say they've not been getting work offers. But in another world Dileep, an accused actor, charge sheeted and under trial in a sexual assault case, is full frame. https://t.co/3BA4ajmkw8 — Sneha Koshy (@SnehaMKoshy) January 6, 2022

Anna Vetticad

India's top women's magazine has chosen to put #Dileep on the cover. #Vanitha translates to "Woman". They should be renamed anti-Vanitha. Sick! https://t.co/wNHk77Wp99 — Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) January 6, 2022

Swara Bhasker

This man is Dileep- Malyalam film industry star (pretty incriminatingly) accused of sponsoring the kidnapping & assault of an actress & colleague in 2017. Spent many months in jail. On bail now. Victim has written to Kerala CM to expedite justice. Shame on you Vanitha magazine. https://t.co/nwfte7ouup — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 6, 2022

Dhanya Rajendran

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)