YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav reacted to the defeat of NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader and Swara Bhasker's husband, Fahad Ahmad, in the Maharashtra elections 2024. As votes were being counted for Maharashtra’s Anushakti Nagar, Swara and Fahad accused EVMs (Electronic Voting Machine) of tampering, claiming that the machines malfunctioned and gave double or triple votes to Fahad's rival, Sana Malik, the daughter of Nawab Malik. Fahad demanded a recount and an investigation by the Election Commission. In response, Elvish posted a message on X, mocking Fahad and wrote, "This is your punishment for not keeping Swara (Bhasker) in hijab." Anushakti Nagar Election Results 2024: Swara Bhasker’s Husband Fahad Ahmad Alleges EVM Malpractice After Facing Defeat, Says ‘ECI I Am Coming After You’.

Elvish Yadav Reacts to Fahad Ahmad's Defeat

This is your punishment for not keeping swara in hijab 🌙 https://t.co/1GTZnfGdGi — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) November 23, 2024

