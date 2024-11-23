Actor Swara Bhasker alleged irregularities in the Anushakti Nagar election after her husband Fahad Ahmad, representing the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), lost to Sana Malik of the BJP-backed NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). Ahmad had led until round 17 but fell behind in the final rounds. Bhasker questioned how EVMs with 99% battery, allegedly unused throughout the day, suddenly influenced the outcome in favour of the ruling alliance. Tagging the Election Commission and opposition leaders, she demanded answers, while Ahmad vowed to challenge the results. The controversy comes as the NDA secured a sweeping victory in Maharashtra, leading in 225 out of 288 seats, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi trailed with only 56 seats statewide. Anushakti Nagar Election Results 2024: Nawab Malik’s Daughter Sana Malik Wins, Fahad Ahmad Loses in Maharashtra Polls.

Swara Bhasker’s EVM Rant

In #AnushaktiNagar vidhaan sabha after a steady lead by @FahadZirarAhmad of NCP-SP.. round 17, 18, 19 suddenly 99% battery charger EVMs are opened and BJP supported NCP-Ajit Pawar candidate takes lead. How can machines that have been voted on ALL day long have 99% charged… https://t.co/GknxDWOb5v — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 23, 2024

Fahad Ahmad Questions EVMs

After round 16 and a steady lead in all rounds.. EVM machines that were 99% charged were opened and BJP supported NCP Ajit Pawar candidate took a lead .. @ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI this is rank manipulation. We demand a recount of rounds 16, 17, 18 and 19. pic.twitter.com/Z2JuUyIQqc — Fahad Ahmad (@FahadZirarAhmad) November 23, 2024

