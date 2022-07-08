Here's a great news for all Fahadh Faasil's fan, as you will be able to witness his next Malayankunju on the big screens soon. As per latest update, the survival thriller has ditched its direct-to-OTT release and instead will be out at the theatres. The tentative release dates of the Malayalam movie is July 22 or 29. Malayankunju: Fahadh Faasil’s Survival-Thriller To Have a Direct OTT Release on Amazon Prime Video on Onam 2022 – Reports.

Check It Out:

HUGE! #FahadhFaasil’s eagerly awaited #Malayankunju , which was to have an #OTT premiere will now have a #Theatrical release on July 22/29. Theatre booking started via #CenturyFilms. Reason “it is going to be a fantastic theatrical experience especially after @arrahman music”! pic.twitter.com/Hh82L9Cqbn — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) July 8, 2022

