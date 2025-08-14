A photo of Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman meeting with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in San Francisco last month went viral. The two met to discuss about “Secret Mountain”, Rahman’s virtual global brand, and also explored how AI could help empower Indian creators and addressed generational challenges. However, what grabbed online attention was Altman's relaxed sitting posture during the high-profile meeting. The photo, showing Altman sitting casually with one leg up, sparked reactions across social media platforms. Ramanand Thakur, Founder and CEO of Founderflow, reacted, and said, “The best founders don’t follow rules. They break them.” A LinkedIn user added, “Sam Altman sitting with one leg up in a high-stakes meeting.” Additionally, an X user questioned the casual pose of Altman, and the post read, “Is this good? Here, we talk a lot about professional etiquette.” ChatGPT Praises Grok As ‘Good Bot’ for Choosing Sam Altman Over Elon Musk Amid Feud Over Apple App Store, Tesla CEO Reacts.

‘The Best Founders Don’t Follow Rules’

‘Sam Altman Sitting With One Leg Up in a High-Stakes Meeting’

X User Says ‘Here, We Talk a Lot About Professional Etiquette’

Sam Altman sitting with one leg up in a high-stakes meeting. Here, we talk a lot about professional etiquette. What you think, is this good ? pic.twitter.com/DrNfu37F2q — Rishabh Singh (@merishabh_singh) August 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)