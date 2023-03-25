Malayalam Cinema’s megastar Mammootty is reportedly set to collaborate with filmmaker Krishand, whose film Purusha Pretham premiered on SonyLIV on March 24. Speculations are rife that the project will happen in this year or in 2024. An official announcement on the same is awaited. Purusha Pretham Movie Review: Krishand's Refreshingly Subversive Cop Satire is Boosted By Prashanth Alexander and Jagadish's Standout Performances.

Mammootty And Krishand To Collaborate For Film

