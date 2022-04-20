The KGF fever has reached a global level. Recently, the English Premier League football team, Manchester City, shared a quirky tribute to the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash on social media and took the internet by storm. The official Instagram handle of the team shared a picture of their three star players - Kevin de Bruyne, İlkay Gündoğan, and Phil Foden, calling them the trio City's 'own KGF'.

Take A Look At The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester City (@mancity)

