The official trailer of Mike starring Anaswara Rajan and Ranjith Sajeev as the leads is out! The film revolves around Ranjan as Mike, who questions gender roles and responsibilities. “Men don’t have to worry about period, pregnancy or pain. I wish was born a boy,” Anaswara's character could be seen ranting in the video. Helmed by Vishnu Sivaprasad and produced by John Abraham, the movie is a coming-of-age drama which looks socially relevant. Mike: John Abraham Ventures Into Malayalam Cinema With His First Production, Starring Anaswara Rajan.

Watch Mike Trailer Below:

