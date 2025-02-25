John Abraham, renowned for his exceptional talent, was last seen in Vedaa. His upcoming political thriller, The Diplomat, was initially scheduled for release on March 7, 2025. However, recent updates reveal a slight delay, with the film now set to hit theatres on March 14, 2025, coinciding with the vibrant festival of Holi. Directed by Shivam Nair, The Diplomat promises to elevate the political thriller genre, centring on the intense narrative of an Indian diplomat's mission to rescue an Indian woman (Sadia Khateeb) trapped in Pakistan, coerced into a marriage under false pretences. ‘The Diplomat’ Trailer: John Abraham Embarks on Mission To Rescue Sadia Khateeb’s Usma From Pakistan in This Gripping Political Thriller (Watch Video).

'The Diplomat' New Release Date

JOHN ABRAHAM: 'THE DIPLOMAT' NEW RELEASE DATE – HOLI WEEKEND... #TheDiplomat, starring #JohnAbraham, was confirmed for release on 7 March 2025 but will now arrive one week later, on 14 March 2025 [#Holi weekend]. Directed by #ShivamNair.#BhushanKumar | #JAEntertainment |… pic.twitter.com/TPogb5mnW9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2025

Watch 'The Diplomat' Trailer:

