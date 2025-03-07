Malayalam film Rekhachithram starring Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan released in the theatres on January 9, 2025. The mystery thriller directed by Jofin T Chacko follows the gripping story of a cop investigating the case of a young woman who went missing more than 40 years ago. As he digs deeper, he uncovers hidden secrets that reveal shocking details, bringing him closer to the truth. The movie, starring Mammootty, Manoj K Jayan, and Jagadish, was well received by audiences during its theatrical run and has now finally arrived on OTT. Almost two months after its theatrical release, Rekhachithram released on Sony LIV on March 6, 2025. ‘Rekhachithram’ Movie Review: Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan Impress in This Creative Blend of Cinema Nostalgia and Absorbing Mystery (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Rekhachithram’ Currently Streaming on Sony LIV From March 6

