John Abraham made his comeback with the film The Diplomat, which released in the theatres on Friday (March 14) on the occasion of Holi. The political thriller directed by Shivam Nair also starring Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharid Hashmi and Revathi opened with positive responses from both audiences and critics. However, its box office run won't be easy, with several big re-releases and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava still dominating. As per the latest update, The Diplomat earned INR 4.03 crore on its first day. The movie will need to perform better on Saturday and Sunday to secure a strong opening weekend. The film is produced by T Series in collaboration with JA Entertainment and is reportedly made on a budget of INR 20 crore. ‘The Diplomat’ Movie Review: John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb’s Cross-Border Drama Deserves a Slicker Storytelling Approach (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘The Diplomat’ Box Office Update

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

