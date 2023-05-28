Jr NTR arrived at the NTR Ghat top pay tribute to his late grandfather, legendary actor and former CM of Andhra Pradesh, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. Today it is his 100th birth anniversary and the RRR star arrived to pay his respect. However, videos have surfaced online that show how Jr NTR struggled to walk and pay tribute as he was mobbed by fans at the venue who had arrived to catch a glimpse of him. The India House: Ram Charan Announces Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupam Kher’s Pan-India Film on Veer Savarkar Jayanti; Check Out Title Announcement Video.

Jr NTR At NTR Ghat

Perfect Right Track lo unnav @tarak9999 Anna 👌👌👌🔥🔥🔥. pic.twitter.com/wMG8LbPSIP — Sai Mohan 'NTR' (@Sai_Mohan_999) May 28, 2023

Our Hero paid tributes to Sr. NTR Garu at NTR Ghat On the Occasion of 100th Birthday Anniversary 🙏#100YearsOfNTR @tarak9999#JoharNTR #NTRCentenaryCelebrations pic.twitter.com/zdTjk7vcfA — Jr NTR Fan Club (@JrNTRFC) May 28, 2023

