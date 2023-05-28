The India House is the upcoming film produced under the banners of V Mega Pictures and Abhishek Agarwal Arts. Ram Charan shared the title announcement video on the occasion of Veer Savarkar Jayanti and confirmed that Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupam Kher would be seen in the leading roles. This pan-India film set in London during the pre-independence era is directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna. Janhvi Kapoor to Star Opposite Ram Charan in Filmmaker Buchi Babu's Untitled Next - Reports.

The India House Title Announcement Video

On the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of our great freedom fighter Veer Savarkar Garu we are proud to announce our pan India film - THE INDIA HOUSE headlined by Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupam Kher ji & director Ram Vamsi Krishna! Jai Hind!@actor_Nikhil @AnupamPKher… pic.twitter.com/YYOTOjmgkV — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)