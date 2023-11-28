South superstar Mohanlal is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Neru. Ahead of its release, the actor is leaving no stone unturned to generate curiosity about the movie among fans. Recently, he unveiled the first official poster, featuring him and Priyamani in a face-off as lawyers in the court, leaving fans excited. Sharing the official poster on his social media handles, Mohanlal wrote, “#Neru Official Poster Releasing worldwide on December 21st!” Produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, Neru marks Jeethu Joseph's fifth collaboration with Mohanlal. Neru: Mohanlal's Next With Drishyam Director Jeethu Joseph Gets a Title! Is Superstar Playing Blind Man in the Film? (Watch Video).

Mohanlal Shares First Official Poster Of Neru:

