Rahul Sadasivan has already carved a niche for himself in Malayalam cinema with two masterful horror films - Bhoothakaalam and Bramayugam. Now, he is set to complete the trilogy with Diés Iraé, which releases on October 31, perfectly timed with Halloween 2025. Headlined by Pranav Mohanlal, Diés Iraé tells the story of a young man from a cursed family who finds himself trapped inside his home, haunted by an invisible spirit. The film’s full trailer was unveiled on October 1, and from the early glimpses, it promises to be a spine-tingling affair. The cast also includes Gibin Gopinath, Manohari Joy, and Arun Ajikumar. Diés Iraé is produced by Night Shift Studios in association with YNOT Studios, bringing together a strong creative team for what could be one of the year’s most haunting releases. Bramayugam Movie Review: Mammootty Terrifies With Sinister Brilliance in Rahul Sadasivan's Spellbinding Horror-Fantasy.

Watch the Trailer of 'Diés Iraé':

