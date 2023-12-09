Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph form a dynamic actor-director duo in Malayalam Cinema. The two have teamed up once again, this time to present an emotional courtroom drama on the big screens. The Malayalam film, titled Neru, which translates to Truth in English, features Mohanlal as a Special Public Prosecutor. The trailer offers a glimpse of Vijayamohan (Mohanlal), who, after a long hiatus from attending trials, is approached to fight a case and help a family seek justice. The over two-minute video also portrays how Vijayamohan’s confidence is affected as he faces a tough time in the courtroom. Neru will also star Priyamani, Anaswara Rajan, Jagadish and Sidhique in pivotal roles. Kalyani Panicker in Rambaan! Bindhu Panicker’s Daughter To Make Film Debut in Mohanlal-Starrer.

Watch The Trailer Of The Neru Below:

