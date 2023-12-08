Kalyani Panicker -- daughter of popular actress Bindhu Panicker -- is all set to make entry to the Malayalam film industry. She will essay the role of daughter of superstar Mohanlal in the film Rambaan which will be directed by director Joshiy. “I am really excited to get such grand debut. This is huge,” said Kalyani. Rambaan Motion Poster Out! Mohanlal Collaborates With Director Joshiy for His Next Malayalam Film Written by Chemban Vinod Jose (Watch Video).

It was Chemban Vinod -- a multifaceted Malayalam film personality -- who got Kalayani to play the role of daughter in Rambaan. The film is about the story of father and daughter.

Rambaan Poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalyani Panicker (@kalyani_.insta)

Director Joshiy (71) started his career as director in 1978. He has directed over 82 films so far, many of whom have been blockbusters. He has directed legendary actors like Prem Nazir, Jayan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi and Dileep. Rambaan Motion Poster: Mohanlal Stands on Top of Vintage Car, Holding Hammer and Gun in Joshiy's Action Thriller (Watch Video).

The new film will start rolling in 2024 and is slated for release in 2025. Both Panicker and Saikumar are active in the industry and are known for their free flowing acting. They married in 2007, which was the second marriage for both.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2023 09:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).