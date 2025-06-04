Welcome, Nivin Pauly, to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe! The Malayalam star, renowned for his roles in Neram, Premam, Moothon, and Varshangalku Shesham, has joined the cast alongside Raghava Lawrence in Benz as the main antagonist, Walter. His character’s look has been unveiled in an intriguing teaser video, where he appears blood-stained - presumably after killing someone - and wields a hammer designed to resemble Mjolnir. Adorned in gold jewellery, even his dentures gleam in gold, adding to his menacing aura. Interestingly, the teaser sees him in a double role, leaving us to wonder if this will also be the case in the film. ‘Benz’: Raghava Lawrence Joins Lokesh Kanagaraj’s LCU! Actor To Play Vigilante Inspired by Red Hood (Watch Video).

Watch Walter Reveal Video From 'Benz':

